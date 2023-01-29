Make Politicians Accountable To Citizens, Cole Urges Media





Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, has challenged the Nigerian media to make politicians to be accountable to the citizens.

This is as the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Rivers State called for a violent-free atmosphere before during and after the forthcoming general elections in the state.

Cole spoke during a dinner organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel as part of activities marking the 2023 Correspondents’ Week, with the theme: ‘Media Vigilance Ahead of Peaceful 2023 Election In Rivers State.’

The dinner, which was chaired by the Head, Corporate Communications, Indorama-Eleme Petrochemicals Limited, Dr. Jossy Nkwocha, was attended by the General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Chief Ernest Chinwo and several other journalists and non-journalists.

The APC governorship candidate, who was represented by the spokesman of the party’s campaign council in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper