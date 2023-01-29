Nassarawa Gov Commissions Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre





The Nassarawa State governor, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, on Wednesday commissioned the first Computerised Vehicle inspection Centre in Lafia, Nassarawa state.

This is in line with what obtains in Lagos, Abuja and some states in the country.

Sule said, establishing a computerised vehicle Inspection centre in Nassarawa is one of the milestones of his administration which would help the state to reduce accidents and carnages on the highways.

The governor appreciated the management of Temple Group Limited, led by the Group MD/CEO, Prince Segun Obayendo and praised their dedication and commitment to promoting safety across the country.

On his part, Prince. Segun Obayendo, said with the computerised vehicle inspection service, subjectivity of vehicle testing would become a thing of the past as the new mode of inspection is more objective and gives more accurate detection of defects in vehicles.

The event had in attendance several high profile guests including the Managing Director of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper