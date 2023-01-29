PDP Guber Candidate Welcomes Atiku To Zamfara, Optimistic Of Victory At Polls





Ahead of the visit of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential standard bearer in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to Zamfara State, the State’s governorship candidate of the party, Dauda Lawal, has enjoined the people of Zamfara to turn out en masse to receive the former Vice President and his entourage on Monday.

Atiku is scheduled to hold the PDP presidential campaign rally in Gusau, the Zamfara Sate capital city on Monday, January 30, 2023.

In a statement issued by the Dauda Lawal Media Centre in Gusau on Sunday, the governorship candidate said the PDP mega rally will provide another opportunity for the good people of Zamfara to affirm the strength of the PDP in the State and as well show their disdain for the APC-led government at all levels.

The statement reads in part: “It is our pleasure on behalf of the governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal, Zamfara State chapter of the PDP, supporters, and the good people of Zamfara to welcome the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper