SPIN Set For Maiden Induction Ceremony As Institute, Seeks New Members





The Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria (SPIN) has announced that its 2023 cohort induction ceremony will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, to mark the formal welcome of new members to the sustainability fold and also provide an opportunity for intending members to get an insight on the institution and the accompanying benefits.

The event, which is themed “Partnership for Sustainable Development, The Journey So Far”, will be a hybrid event hosted physically at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and live-streamed for remote audiences from 11am to 2pm via the zoom virtual platform.

In a statement by the institution’s Communications Executive, Cima Sholotan, he said: “The induction ceremony is a further testament to the institution’s resolve to champion the course for sustainability development in Nigeria by encouraging more professionals to incorporate sustainability practices in their everyday living, further redefining corporate, social…





Source: Leadership Newspaper