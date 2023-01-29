Tambuwal Urges NJC, Federal Govt To Increase Judicial Officers’ Wages





Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has appealed to the federal government and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to increase the wages of judges and other judicial officers in the country.

Tambuwal made the appeal when he swore in five judges of the state high court and two khadis for the state Sharia court.

Those sworn in as High Court judges are: Bashar Ibrahim, Fatima Ahmad Suka, Abubakar Adamu, Kabiru Muhammad and Amina Modi Yabo; while Idris Adamu and Mustafa Abdullahi Ahmad were sworn in as Khadis.

Last year, an equal number of judges and khadis were inaugurated, bringing the total number of judges and khadis in the state to 17 and 8 respectively.

According to him, the wages of the judicial officers is far below what it is expected to be, and it can’t be remedied by states because it is within the exclusive purview of the federal government and the NJC.

He urged the government and the NJC to as a matter of urgency, commence the review of the wages of judicial…





Source: Leadership Newspaper