Troops Arrest 2 Gunrunners, Recover Rifles In Kaduna





Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said troops of Operation Forest Sanity deployed at Danali in Danmusa LGA of Katsina State on Friday while on patrol arrested two gunrunners in a vehicle at Yahaya village near Maidabino.

A statement by the Director Defence Media Operations Major General Musa Danmadami said the suspects on interrogation, claimed they were in search of their missing brother.

He said the troops initially seized one Golf vehicle, three Tecno mobile phones, three ATM cards, one NIN card, one driver’s license, transaction receipt and the sum of N64,650.





Source: Leadership Newspaper