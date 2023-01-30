Abuja Light Rail To Resume Operations Before May 29 – Minister





The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has assured residents of the FCT that the Abuja Light Rail would resume service before the end of his administration in May 2023.

The Minister gave the assurance when he featured at the 20th Edition of President Buhari Administration Scorecard Series, organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in Abuja on Monday.

Bello explained that another important milestone achievement of President Buhari administration was the infrastructure development of the Abuja Light Rail, adding that that when they came in 2015, about 52 per cent of the projects were done and they pushed it to 100 per cent completion.

“Many of you will want to wonder why the Abuja Light Rail is not working, it is not working now because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had to stop the operation because as you know the light train system is a mass movement, so if you don’t have much sitting capacity, many people…





Source: Leadership Newspaper