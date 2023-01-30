Gov Sule, Al-Makura Lauds Lawmaker Over Constituency Projects





Governor of Nasarawa State Abdullahi Sule and the immediate past governor of the state, Sen Umaru Tanko Al-Makura have commended the member representing Awe/Doma/Keana federal constituency in the National Assembly, Abubakar Nalaraba, for executing over 30 projects in the three local governments.

They made the commendation when the member inaugurated his campaign council and commissioned some of the projects.

The inauguration of the campaign council consisting of old time politicians, were carefully selected by the legislator.

The programme took place weekend in Awe, the headquarters of Awe local government area of Nasarawa State.

Between 2019, 2020 and 2021, the legislator executed about 30 projects some of which include construction of a modern abattoir/slaughter slab in Doma, construction of a multi-purpose hall and road in Awe, provision of over thirty (30) solar powered boreholes in electoral wards of Awe, Doma and Keana federal constituency and many others.

Governor Sule, who…





Source: Leadership Newspaper