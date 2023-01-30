Govt Determined To Clear N132bn Security Debarment Allowance – Irabor  





Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor has asked retired military officers to be patient with the federal government in the effort to pay their Security Debarment Allowance (SDA).

Irabor made the call at the 42nd anniversary dinner of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 28 Regular Course Welfare Association weekend in Abuja.

He said it was not an easy thing for the government to dole out N132 billion just to pay at once because there are other commitments.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2017 approved the payment to the military retirees who retired before November 9, 2017.

The deceased military retirees, who were alive when the Manual of Financial Administration (MAFA) 2017 was signed, and non-pensionable retirees who retired before November 9, 2017, but were only paid gratuities, are also to benefit.

The SDA, according to the Military Pensions Board, was calculated as a function of 10 percent of the retirees’ annual basic salary as at the time of retirement,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper