Group Kicks Over Post-conviction Bail For Akwa Ibom Senator, Seeks Revocation





A civil society organisation (CSO), Professionals for Integrity and Good Governance (PIGG), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to probe what it called a “controversial bail” granted to Senator Bassey Albert Akpan representing Akwa Ibom North-East in the Senate, after being convicted for fraud by a court of law.

Recall that A Federal High Court sitting in Uyo had on December 1, 2022 sentenced Senator Akpan of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) to seven years imprisonment on each of the six-count charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The co-convener of the group, Mr. Morris Alozie, made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

He described the release of the lawmaker from prison as a ridicule of the Nigerian legal system, calling for the revocation of the post-conviction bail.

Alozie described the bail as a setback for the fight against corruption in the country if allowed to…







Source: Leadership Newspaper