How Atiku ‘Disrespected’ Oba Of Benin Unlike Tinubu – Onanuga





One of the spokespersons of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Mr Bayo Onanuga, has accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of disrespecting the reverred Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, when he visited the Benin Palace on a courtesy call during a visit to Edo State for his presidential campaign rally late 2022.

Onanuga said Atiku’s attitude was a sharp contrast from that of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who visited the Oba of Benin this Sunday during a similar political engagement in the State.

The APC campaign spokesperson, who took to his Facebook page on Sunday evening, said Tinubu kept to tradition by removing his trademark ‘break the shackle’ cap at the Oba’s palace as a mark of respect unlike the man from Jada, apparently referring to Atiku, who hails from Jada in Adamawa State, who according to him, disrespected Oba Ewuare II by keeping his cap on.







