JUST-IN: Chaos In Rivers As SDP Guber Candidate, Abe, Escapes Assassination





The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, on Monday evening, escaped assassination when unknown gunmen attacked his campaign train at Akinima community in Ahoada-West local government area of the State.

Abe and his team had earlier visited Ubeta and other communities in the area before heading to Akinima, which is the headquarters of the local government area, when they came under heavy gun attack.

A short video from his media team showed members of the campaign train running helter-skelter scampering for safety in the ensuing chaos.

Speaking on the development, Abe said: “We went there and they went and used two vehicles to block the road so that we cannot get there.

“Nigeria is a democracy and all of us have the right to go to the people and share our ideas with them. If you have ruled the people for seven years, the people should be happy with you.

“If people are not happy with you it is because you are not doing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper