Kwara To Offset LG Workers Salary Arrears With N1bn Sure-P Refunds





Kwara State government has announced plans to use N1 billion of the N2.5 billion Sure-P refund to settle the arrears of salary owed local government workers by the previous administrations.

The commissioner for local government, chieftaincy affairs and community development, Hon. Aliyu Kora-Sabi, disclosed this in Ilorin, the state capital on Saturday.

Kora-Sabi said upon the receipt of the refund, a meeting was held with relevant stakeholders for the appropriation and disbursements.

“The sum of N1 billion has been set aside for the payment of outstanding salary arrears of local government workers. Ex-council political office holders (1999-2016) as well as pension and gratuity were considered.

“Also, some amount was set aside for projects execution for all the 16 local government councils. It would be recalled that a similar meeting was also held among the stakeholders when the first tranche of N3.5 billion was received,” the commissioner stated.

He added that, “This gesture is a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper