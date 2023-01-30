Mining: Federal Govt  Should Make Investors Set Up Processing Plants In Nigeria – Prof Asuquo





The director-general of the Nigeria Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC), Jos, Professor Linus Asuquo, has called on the federal government to discourage the export of Nigeria’s mineral resources as primary products, saying the practice is making the country earn very little income from her natural endowments.

Prof Asuquo urged the government to mandate investors in Nigeria’s mining sector to set up processing plants in Nigeria so that they can export the minerals as finished products, adding that it is the only way that the country can maximise her earnings from her mineral deposits.

He made this comment while speaking to journalists during the Nigeria-Israeli Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture-organised first ever Solid Mineral Trade Fair, entitled MINEXPO 2023, held in Abuja on January 26 and 27.

The NMDC DG praised the minister of mines and steel development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, for telling foreign investors interested the Nigeria’s lithium deposits that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper