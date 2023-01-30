Sportsville Award Excites Diri, Betsy Obaseki





Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri and the First Lady of Edo State, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, have expressed joy over the Sportsville Award to be bestowed on them on Saturday, February 4th, in Lagos.

The duo are among other 14 personalities pencilled down for the annual awards which enters its third year.Gov Diri who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Dan Alabrah, said he is excited over the award declaring that “it shows the world is keeping a tab on the rising profile of sports development in Bayelsa State.

“His Excellency Gov Diri is happy with the recognition that is coming from Sportsville, an organisation known for its high reputation nationwide and beyond.”

“It also shows the world is seeing the great attention His Excellency, Sen Gov Douyle is paying to sports development in the State, both in terms of facility and human capacity development.” Alabrah added.

On her part, Edo State First Lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki describes the honor as heartwarming assuring…





Source: Leadership Newspaper