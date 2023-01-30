Troops Eliminate 32 Terrorists, Top Commander In Borno





Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in collaboration with hybrid forces of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) have eliminated 32 terrorists including a top Boko Haram commander, Abu Illiya, during a raid on the terrorists’ camps in Konduga local government area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the troops achieved the feat during an intelligence-led agressive fighting patrols in some identified Boko Haram hideouts in Kayamari, Habasha and Yuwe villages of the LGA.

An intelligence obtained from top security sources by Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad, said that the troops made contact with the terrorists in the course of the counter-offensive patrol in Yuwe, which led to a heavy gun battle.

The sources said that the troops successfully defeated the Boko Haram terrorists while others fled in disarray due to the superior fire power of the soldiers, thus abandoning their weapons.

The troops also destroyed 50 bicycles recovered in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper