2023: Idahosa Flags Off Campaign, Receives PDP, LP Defectors To Edo APC





It was a gale of endorsements for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ovia federal constituency in the 2023 elections, Mr Dennis Idahosa, as community leaders and groups pledged their support towards his reelection bid.

Idahosa, who officially flagged off his reelection campaign on Tuesday, took his campaign tour to four locations in Ovia federal constituency to solicit support for the February 25 election.

The campaign flag-off, which was officially done in Uhen, continued in Utese, Oba Ewuare II Camp settlement (Olaiya camp) and Okada main town of Edo State.

A community head (Odionwere) in Uhen, Pa David Omokaro, described Idahosa as a “True Liberator”, who has surpassed their expectations of him.

“In a normal circumstance, you should be returned unopposed, however, we will mobilise support and vote massively for you because you have made us proud,” Omokaro said.

At Utese community where the candidate also received both Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour…





Source: Leadership Newspaper