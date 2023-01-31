Attack On Buhari, Invented In PDP’s Imagination – APC Campaign





The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has said the purported attack on President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano State on Monday by miscreants was a figment of the imagination of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP had in a statement condemned the ‘attack’ on President Buhari in Kano, alleging that perpetrators were sponsored by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

But, firing back, the APC campaign said it was not suprised to read of the imaginary attack on the president as alleged by the PDP since the opposition party has nothing tangible to tell Nigerians from its crumbling presidential campaign.

In a statement by its director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, the APC presidential campaign council called on security agencies, “especially the Police and Department of State Services to immediately arrest PDP National Publicity Secretary for interrogation over this imaginary attack.”

Onanuga continued: “This…





Source: Leadership Newspaper