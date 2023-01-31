Gombe Partners USAID On Learn-to-read Project





Gombe State government has reiterated commitment to partner with the United States Agency for International Development ( USAID) in the area of provision of quality education to the teeming children in the State.

The state government and USAID are partnering on the ‘Learn-to read’ project targeting children of school age to ensure every child can read and write before reaching primary four.

The deputy governor Manasseh Jatau made the position of the government and USAID known when he played host to the chief of party, USAID Nigeria in his office.

Jatau expressed optimism that the partnership between Gombe State and USAID would yield positive results towards assisting the children of the targeted age to know how to read and write.

The deputy governor noted that the new development would save the children the rigour of having to translate English first from their mother tongue to Hausa and then to English, a process he described as delaying learning.

He cited examples of how the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper