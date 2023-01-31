How I’ll Change Nigeria’s Economic Direction – Atiku





Presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar yesterday said he will undertake far-reaching fiscal restructuring to improve liquidity and the management of the country’s fiscal resources.

He added that he will undertake an immediate review of government spending with a view to eliminating all leakages arising from subsidy payments.

The candidate also said he would stop all fiscal support to ailing and under-performing State-Owned enterprises.

Atiku stated this while reacting to Moody’s Investors Service (The Moody’s) downgrading the Nigerian Government’s Credit Rating from B3 to Caa1, last week.

The PDP candidate described the rating as a very significant downgrade.

He added that Moody’s noted the FGN’s deteriorating fiscal and debt position and its lack of capacity to respond to same; it notes the ‘exacerbating policy trading-off’ between debt servicing and the financing of critical sectors, including education, health, and other social…





Source: Leadership Newspaper