NBTE Develops New Curricula, Others To Address Unemployment





The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has developed over 60 new and reviewed curricula, National Occupational Standards (NOS) and Open, Distance and Flexible e-Learning (ODFeL) Courseware in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) in order to address unemployment in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of NBTE, Prof. Idris Bugaje, disclosed this on Tuesday at a public presentation of the new and reviewed National Diploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND) curricula NOS and ODFeL in Abuja.

He said the new and reviewed curricula were long overdue as it would help to provide general guide to institutions in determining the body of knowledge and skills while also addressing the employability problems in the country.

Bugaje buttressed the need for the Board to keep developing and reviewing more in order to bring them to national and international standards

“The board has a combined total of over 350 curricula, NOS and ODFEL courseware in the Nigerian TVET…





Source: Leadership Newspaper