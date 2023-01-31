NNPCL, INEC Parley On Fuel Supply For Election Material Movement





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its support to guarantee uninterrupted supply of petroleum products for the logistics supplies for this year’s general elections.

The group chief executive officer (GCEO) of NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kyari, gave the assurance on Tuesday when he hosted a delegation of INEC management led by its chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

He acknowledged that logistics was a major component of electoral duties and that the state oil company has always supported the INEC.

“Needless to say that there was no formal framework for that, and there were no even exact formal requests for this. All the same, we are always conscious of the necessity to provide support to INEC whenever elections take place.

“It is not just an honour to NNPC. It is also a challenge for us, to come into the equation in making sure that we have a stable political system in our country and we’ll be happy…





Source: Leadership Newspaper