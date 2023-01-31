PDP Condemns Attack On Buhari In Kano, Blames Tinubu, Ganduje





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Kano State by miscreants allegedly sponsored by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement said the organised attack on the person of the President was outrightly treasonable and a sacrilegious assault on the country’s sovereignty which must be condemned by all.

“Our Party is alarmed that this attack is part of APC Presidential Candidate’s alleged plot to undermine the Presidency, cause confusion, trigger violence in the country, disrupt the conduct of the 2023 general elections and derail our democracy; having realized that he cannot win in a peaceful, free and fair electoral process.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note how Governor Abdullahi Ganduje attempted to abridge President Buhari’s movement and even tried to stop him from visiting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper