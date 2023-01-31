Petrol: PENGASSAN Wants Licences Of Marketers Selling Above Pump Price Revoked





The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has called on the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to immediately mobilise all its staff in various locations across the country to monitor distribution and strict compliance with the approved pump price of petrol and to revoke the licences of defaulting marketers to serve as deterrent.

The association also said it empathised with Nigerians on the hardship they currently face with the scarcity and drastic hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS).

This is coming as consumers of petroleum products have expressed outrage at the worsening scarcity of the commodity amidst price hikes that have primarily become unregulated.

Recall that the NMDPRA, at the weekend, said Nigeria’s prolonged petrol shortage was fuelled by the activities of cross-border smugglers diverting the product to other nations.

The agency had said the price arbitrage between Nigeria…





Source: Leadership Newspaper