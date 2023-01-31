Police Arrest Suspected Bandits, Robbers, Kidnappers, Others In Kaduna





The intelligence-led crime fighting and control activities of the Kaduna State Police Command, have successfully led to the arrest of 13 suspects for various crimes, which include banditry, robbery, kidnapping, illegal trafficking in firearms, theft, child stealing, illegal trading of currency and other heinous crimes.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammed Jalige, disclosed this while parading the suspects on behalf of the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Ayoku, at the Command’s headquarters in Kaduna on Tuesday.

According to him, in the course of investigations into some of the cases, a number of recoveries which include one AK47 Rifle, three locally-made fabricated revolver rifles, two motorcycles, 15 cartridges, cash of N925,000.00, and three mobile phones were made.



He said, “on the 27th January, 2023 at about 1100 hours following a credible intelligence on the activities of unlawful trading of the Re-designed Naira Notes, DPO Sabon Gari Zaria led…





Source: Leadership Newspaper