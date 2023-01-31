Presidency Knocks PDP Over Claim Of Kano Stone-pelting Of Buhari





The Presidency has reacted to what it described as fake reports of a stone-pelting incident that took place in the Hotoro area of Kano on the day of the visit to the commercial city by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

It noted that the incident, even if minor, that should stand condemned by all well-meaning citizens.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Tuesday, said facts on ground as rendered by the law enforcement agencies speak of a clash between the local road transport authorities, the Kano Road Transport Authority (KAROTA) and thugs hired by a yet-to-be identified group that took place when the President was being treated to a banquet at the Government House, well after he had finished his projects commissioning.

He explained that the President was in the state to work on the development, safety and security of the lives of common citizens and the happy thing about it was that the good people of Kano State were appreciative of him for the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper