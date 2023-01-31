President Buhari Mourns Emir Of Dutse Muhammadu Sanusi





President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the demise of Dr. Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi, the first-class traditional ruler (Emir) of Dutse, the capital city of Jigawa State.

The late monarch was recognised as one of Northern Nigeria’s modernising leaders.

Before his death, the Emir was the Chancellor of Sokoto State University.

He was considered as an exemplary leader in the global quest for a sustainable living environment, and a lead advocate for afforestation and the green ecosystem.

The late Emir’s official biography equally puts him up as an advocate of the mitigation of climate change, prompting him to build the Dutse Royal Golf Course which is reputed to be one of the largest in Nigeria with lush vegetation, exotic flora and rare fauna.

Expressing sadness on the passing of the Emir, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday evening, said: ‘‘He was instrumental to the progress Dutse had achieved in the last three decades under his watch. He was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper