Transcorp Hotels Insures Guests With Heirs Life’s Term Assure





Transcorp Hotels Calabar is set to insure its guests with affordable add-on life insurance package from Heirs Life Assurance (HLA).

To this end, Heirs Life, a variant of its popular Term Assure plan assures Transcorp guests of relaxation, peace of mind and confidence that the insurer will step in to make a payment in the case of critical incidents listed in the policy extracts.

This collaboration between the hotel and insurer further intensifies Heirs Life’s effort to democratise insurance, drive financial inclusion, and offer solid financial security to everyone.

Available via the Transcorp Hotels Calabar guest reception, guests have the option to include the package as an added benefit to enjoying the premium hospitality services offered in the hotel.

Speaking on the partnership, the managing firector/CEO of Heirs Life, Niyi Onifade said: “this partnership is a demonstration of our mandate to bring insurance closer to people. Through our collaboration with Transcorp…





Source: Leadership Newspaper