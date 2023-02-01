2023: Catholic Bishops Urge INEC To Ensure BVAS Works





The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has said that for the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to guarantee a level field of participation for all voters, the commission has a huge burden to ensure that BVAS will work on election day in all the 176,846 polling units across the country, as well as the efficient electronic transmission of results from the polling units.

The secretary-general of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Very Rev. Fr. Zacharia Nyantiso Samjumi, who spoke on behalf of the Bishops in the 2023 Media Parley with the CSN community in Abuja yesterday, said if that is done, it will engender transparency and ensure trust in the electoral process.

The Catholic Bishops also raised the concern of alleged credible allegations of manipulating the electoral register in different parts of Nigeria, thereby imploring the INEC to investigate the allegations diligently and to ensure that to the extent that they are well-founded, anyone…





Source: Leadership Newspaper