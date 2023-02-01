ICPC Arrests Woman Offering New Naira Notes For Sale





The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested a woman, Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi Esther, with the Twitter handle, @Simisola of Lala, for offering new naira notes for sale on social media.

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said the arrest was as a result of intelligence received which led the ICPC operatives to seek out and promptly arrest the suspect.

The ICPC said Oluwadarasimi, a “serial entrepreneur” who deals in skincare, sales of fuel, facilitation of foreign travels through visa acquisitions, and other businesses, seized the opportunity of the scarcity of the new naira notes to openly market the new notes on her Twitter handle.

“It is believed she is in collusion with key elements in the financial services sector diverting the newly released notes away from banking halls and payment channels into a ‘black market’

“Oluwadarasimi is currently in ICPC detention and is helping the Commission with its findings on the criminal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper