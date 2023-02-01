Kaduna Varsity Female Prof Wins N34.7m TETFund Research Grant  





The Director, Centre for Gender Studies, Kaduna State University (KASU), Prof. Hauwa’u Evelyn Yusuf, has won a N34.7million research grant under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) National Research Grant Fund (NRF).

The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Adamu Nuhu Bargo, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna.

He described the development as a ‘milestone’ in the institution’s drive to promote research.

Bargo said that Hauwa’u Yusuf, a Professor of Criminology and Gender Studies, accessed the grant to conduct a research titled, ‘Use of Intervention Strategies for Sustainable Wealth Creation Among Low-Income Women in Nigeria’.

He said that the Professor would be working on the project with scholars from Covenant University and University of Ibadan, among others, across the country.

“The University Management congratulates Yusuf for being the first female to attain the rank of a Professor in KASU and held various…





Source: Leadership Newspaper