Kwara NNPP Guber Candidate Promises To Revive LG Administration





The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kwara State, Prof Shuaib AbdulRaheem, has promised to revive the local government administration, if elected as the next governor of the state.

AbdulRaheem made the pledge during his campaign tour of Offa in Offa local government and Omu- Aran in Irepodun local government area of the state.

The gubernatorial hopeful spoke at the palaces of Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi and Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba AbdulRaheem Adeoti.

He promised to organise local government election within six months of his administration.

AbdulRaheem urged the monarchs to start scouting for honest members of their communities that could serve as local governments chairmen.

Responding, the Oloffa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, prayed God to grant the aspiration of the former vice Chancellor of the university of Ilorin.

The Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba AbdulRaheem Adeoti,noted that AbdulRaheem’s track record as the vice chancellor of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper