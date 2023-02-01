Naira Swap: No Nigerian Will Lose Money – Emefiele





Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has assured that no Nigerian would lose his or her money to the Naira swap policy of the government.

He also reiterated that the policy was in the overall interest of Nigeria’s economy.

This is just as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, also assured Nigerians that the option of reviewing the deadline to redeem the old currency was not foreclosed.

Emefiele spoke during a meeting with the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee interfacing with the apex Bank and the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Commercial Banks on the deadline for the swap of old Naira notes at the National Assembly Complex.

He added that subject to the provision of Section 20(3) of the CBN Act, Nigerians would be given the opportunity to redeem the face value of the Naira in their possession after the currency would have lost its legal tender status at the expiration of February 10, 2023 deadline only at the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper