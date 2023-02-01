Nobody In Aso Villa Is Working Against Tinubu, Says Federal Govt





The Federal Government has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not deviate from his commitment to ensure the conduct of free, fair and credible general elections.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

The minister was responding to a claim by Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, that some unnamed persons or “elements” in the Presidential Villa were working against the electoral success of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the coming presidential election.

He maintained that President Buhari, being the main occupant of the Aso Rock Villa, had stressed times without number that he wanted his administration to deliver a credible exercise.

The Minister said that if there were elements within the seat of power who are working against the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper