Thugs Attack Tinubu’s Assistant Campaign Director In Bauchi





Suspected thugs have attacked the home of the assistant director of grassroots engagement and orientation of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Alhaji Sani Al’ameen Muhammed in Bauchi State.

Al’ameen who was a one-time Bauchi State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant was not at home during the attack, but the thugs stole the handsets and computers of his children and other belongings.

Confirming the incident, Al’ameen said, “I can confirm that in the early hours of this morning, my house was broken in to, it I don’t know if the hoodlums are hired assassins and it seems the target was clearly me as the intruders headed straight for what they thought was my room, broke in and met my absence, they took away our personal belongings, my children’s laptops and phones.

“My elimination. I want to thank the Almighty Allah who protected us. Thankfully, I am well and nobody in my household was hurt, but this is a stark reminder that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper