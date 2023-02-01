Transport Institute Laments Rising Accident Cases With Articulated Vehicle





The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIOTA) has called on state governments and other relevant government agencies to partner the institute so as to ensure articulated and other categories of vehicles are properly maintained so as to enhance safety of lives and properties.

This is coming against the backdrop of Sunday’s accident at Ojuelegba in Lagos where 8 lives were lost as a container laden truck fell o a commercial bus popularly known as Korope.

The national president of the institute Mr. Segun Obayendo who made this known in a statement signed and made available to LEADERSHIP, expressed readiness to work with state governments, relevant government agencies and transport unions to ensure these tragic occurrences of containers falling on vehicles are reduced through public enlightenment on the need to maintain trucks and other categories of vehicles at regular intervals.

He said,this has become necessary because between 2013 till date more than 10…





Source: Leadership Newspaper