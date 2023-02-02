100 Students, Orphans, Others Get Alara’s Scholarship Awards





The people of Ara community in Egbedore local government area of Osun State, recently trooped out to celebrate their monarch, the Alara of Ara kingdom, Oba Olubayo Adesola Windayo, on his third coronation anniversary.

The event was heralded with awards of scholarships by a non-government organisation (NGO), Human Development Initiatives, to 100 secondary school students, including orphans, widows or people with disabilities in the community and some who could not meet up with their academic challenges.

The ceremony attracted the crème de la crème of the society, including traditional rulers, educationists, technocrats, among others from all walks of life.

The event was organised by the Royal Praise Global Prophetic Outreach, in conjunction with Alara Praise Ministry.

The organisers who said beneficiaries of the scholarship would enjoy the opportunity till the university level, also distributed school bags, notebooks and other learning tools to secondary school students who…





Source: Leadership Newspaper