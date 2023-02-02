2023 Polls: Buhari Unequivocally Committed To Tinubu’s Victory – Federal Govt





The federal government has, once again, reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari was fully backing the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to win the 2023 presidential election.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the clarifications in his opening remarks at the 22nd PMB Administration Scorecard in Abuja on Thursday.

Mohammed noted that President Buhari was actively participating in APC’s campaign activities for Tinubu.

He said the President was not equivocating his support for Tinubu.

He said: “Let me use this occasion to make a quick clarification. Yesterday, while reacting to a question at the post-FEC briefing at the State House, I said, inter alia, that Mr. President is committed to a free, fair, and credible elections, and that he is doing everything possible to ensure a level playing field for all contestants.

“This comment has been misinterpreted in some circles, especially with regard to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper