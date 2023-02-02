Aisha Buhari Backs El-Rufai’s Claim Of Gang-up Against Tinubu  





First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has endorsed claims by the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that some unnamed persons or “elements” in Aso Rock were working against the ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai made the disclosure on Wednesday while featuring on Channels TV’s breakfast show, ‘Sunrise Daily’, monitored in Abuja.

The First Lady shared the video of the Kaduna State governor’s interview on her verified Instagram page with the caption ‘Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria’.

Her sharing of the video on her social media page is seen by many as an endorsement of the governor’s view.

The Kaduna governor also cited the sudden removal of petrol subsidy and the naira redesign policy as measures targeted at the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who himself, had made a similar allegation.

El-Rufai told his interviewers on TV: “I believe there are elements in the Villa that want us to lose the election…





Source: Leadership Newspaper