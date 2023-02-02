Dangote, Sinoma Sign Agreement To Build New 6mtpa Cement Plant





Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has signed an agreement with China Sinoma International Engineering to build a six million tons per annum cement plant in Itori, Ogun State.

The agreement was signed by the chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote alongside theGroup executive director, Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development, DIL, Devakumar Edwin,while ChinaSinoma Engineering was represented by its Grouppresident, Yin Zhisong, and the company’s chairman, Liu Renyue.

Dangote speaking at the signing ceremony, said that new integrated cement plant at completion will strengthen the local production capacity of Dangote Cement, bringing its local capacity to 41.25 million tons per annum and total African capacity to 57.6 million tons per annum.

He said the Itori Cement Plant will also increase Nigeria’s capacity to export cement, thereby enabling more diversification and foreign exchange inflows for the economy.

According to Dangote, the project is further expected to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper