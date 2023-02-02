Malpractice: JAMB To Prosecute 34 UTME Candidates, 6 Ad-hoc Staff





Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Professor Ishaq Oloyede has said the board would prosecute 34 candidates and six Ad-hoc CBT staff for conspiring and thumbprinting illegally for candidates registering for JAMB examinations there by committing an act of impersonation which is punishable by law.

Making the disclosure in Kano on Wednesday, the JAMB registrar who was in Kano to monitor the ongoing UTME registration Exercise in the state described it as hitch free .

Oloyode who visited the JAMB headquarters at Mariri in Tarauni local government area said the board would not leave any stone unturned in checking malpractice in all its ramifications.

“I am in Kano to monitor the UTME Registration exercise. So far the exercise is going on well and its excellent as well though we have discovered sharp practices that are being done to sabotage us”

“The media have seen how some people in a bid to impersonate candidates during examinations, have been substituting…





