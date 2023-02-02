NiMeT Warns Pilots, Operators Over Poor Visibility In Kano, Bauchi, Others





The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMeT), on Thursday, warmed Pilots and Airline operators of possible deterioration in visibility due to observed dust-haze propagated into the country from the source region.

In a release signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs, NiMet, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, the agency advised airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports from the agency for effective planning of their operations.

The statement disclosed that weather reports indicated favourable conditions for further dust-haze propagation into the nation, which, the agency, said will worsen horizontal visibility.

The statement reads, “Niger (Maine-Soroa, Goure, Maradi , N-guigmi, Diffa, 61091, Bila and Agadez) and Chad (Faya-Largeau and Ndjamena), have both reported Dust-Haze with poor horizontal visibility.”

According to NiMet, in the next few hours, strong winds at 800m were expected to spread more dust into the country, thus causing deterioration in horizontal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper