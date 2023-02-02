PDP To Wike: You’ve Directed Your Aides, Others To Vote Tinubu But Lacks Courage To Say It Publicly





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, had already directed his political appointees, local government council chairmen and PDP ward leaders, to work for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

This is as the party also said it was “appalling and highly preposterous” for Wike to assume that the PDP and the State chapter of APC could jointly hold an event in the same venue in Rivers State.

The party spoke in a letter addressed to the governor, in response to a letter addressed to the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, revoking the approval given to the party to use Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium, for its presidential campaign rally in Port Harcourt.

The letter dated February 1, 20223, titled: ‘RE: Withdrawal of Use of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for our Presidential Campaign Rally’, was signed by the director-general…





Source: Leadership Newspaper