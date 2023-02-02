Star Basketball Player Philip Austin Brooks Wins FIBA Award over Contract Issues in Top League Qatar





Philip Austin Brooks, a globally renowned basketball player, has won a $36,000 FIBA award against Al Khor Sports Club. The arbitration for breach of contract was settled by the Basketball Arbitral Tribunal (BAT). Mr. Brooks suffered a rupture in his Achilles tendon in 2014 while playing in the Qatari Basketball League for the Al Khor Sports Club. Following the sports injury, the Club ended his contract mid-way while refusing to pay for his recovery. They sent Mr. Brooks back home to the US where he underwent surgery at his own expense.

The road to recovery was tough, and the injury took several months to heal. Mr. Brooks decided to fight for his rights and approached the FIBA court in Geneva for justice. His brother Mr. Micah Brooks, a US-based attorney, represented him in the case and paid the initial fees for filing the arbitration with FIBA out of his pocket. The BAT ruling has ordered the Club to reimburse the judicial expenses incurred by Mr. Brooks. The ruling is considered a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper