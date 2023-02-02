Supreme Court Sacks Bwacha As Taraba APC Guber Candidate





The Supreme Court has nullified the election of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Taraba State in the March 11, 2023 elections.

Delivering judgement, Justice Adamu Jauro, affirmed the decision of the Federal High Court, Jalingo, Taraba State capital, that nullified the election of Bwacha as the APC governorship candidate in the state. The apex court set aside the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Yola Division, which had on November 24, 2022, reinstated Emmanuel Bwacha as governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming general elections.

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court Justices upheld the judgement of the trial court which had ordered for a fresh primary election within 14 days.

The apex court said, there were no valid APC primary elections conducted in Taraba state.

The court agreed that the results of the primary election were purported and fraudulently allocated to the candidate.

The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper