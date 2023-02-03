 2023 Polls: Minister Meets Google, Facebook On Curbing Fake News





The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has urged Google and Meta, owners of social media platforms – Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram – to

checkmate the spread of fake news and disinformation on their

platforms ahead of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

The Minister made the call in Abuja on Friday during a meeting with

representatives of Meta and Google, which owns YouTube and other

platforms.

“It is no longer news that the use of social media is now a critical

factor in national elections, and no nation, including Nigeria, is

immune. With a predominantly youthful population, Nigeria ranks among the countries with the highest number of users of various social media platforms, especially Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

”The use or misuse of these platforms is therefore of great concern to all stakeholders in the elections, and that’s why we have invited you here, so we can all jointly work to ensure the responsible use of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper