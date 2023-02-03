Benue Guber: Again, Fr. Alia Wins Rescheduled APC Rerun Primary





The Rescheduled Election Committee for the Benue State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary has announced Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia as the winner of the 2023 re-run election conducted in 11 local government areas of the State.

This is even as the committee chairman, Senator Basheer Lado, declared Fr. Alia as the overall winner of the APC governorship primary election held across the 23 local government areas of the State, having scored a total number of 410,682 votes to beat 12 other aspirants in the race.

Announcing the results after the rerun that held in 11 LGAs of the State, Senator Lado informed that Rev. Fr. Alia scored a total number of 219,002 votes to defeat other aspirants.

Given a breakdown of the scores for each contestant in the re-run primary election, Sen. Lado said Arc. Benard Yisa scored a total votes of 136; Sam Ode got 255 votes; Dr.Mattias Ibuan recorded 4,797 votes; Micheal Aondoakaa scored 606 votes; Senator Barnabas Gemade received 450…





Source: Leadership Newspaper