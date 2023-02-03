Dangote Continues To Boost Nigeria’s Cement Production Capacity





Dangote Industries Limited has continued to boost cement production capacity as this will support the country’s capacity to export cement, enabling diversification and foreign exchange inflows for the economy.

Cement demand is driven by an increase in population, urbanisation, infrastructure and housing growth. These are key attributes driving the strong demand for cement in Africa. Sub-Saharan Africa is home to over 1.1 billion people. The United Nations estimates that by 2050, the region will have a population of more than 2.1 billion. Two-thirds of this growth will be absorbed by urban areas, which will be home to an additional 950 million people.

The World Bank describes Africa as the fastest growing and youngest region globally. As the population continues to expand, Africa urgently needs infrastructure, housing and commercial buildings. This creates a tremendous opportunity for Dangote Cement.

This can be seen as Dangote Industries signed an agreement with China Sinoma…





Source: Leadership Newspaper