N15.5bn Debt Judgement: Court Summons Police, Ponzi Scheme Operator





Justice Toyin Oyekan-Abdullahi of the Lagos State High Court in Ikoyi on Thursday summoned an Investigative Police Officer (IPO), Inspector Mohammed Aliyu for failing to produce an alleged Ponzi scheme operator, Bamise Ajetunmobi before the court.

Justice Oyekan-Abdullahi had on Wednesday directed the police to produce Ajetunmobi, who allegedly fled the country after duping investors of N18.8 billion to enable 17 judgment creditors to examine him on his means to pay back the judgment debt of N15.5 billion awarded against him and his wife Elizabeth.

But at the resumed hearing of the Garnishee proceedings yesterday, the police from Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) Alagbon were absent, while the defendant was also not produced.

Justice Oyekan-Abdullahi, who was irked by the action of the police, warned of the consequences of their actions.

The judge stated, “He (Ajetunmobi) is not here. I have even asked my orderly to check with his colleagues to find…





Source: Leadership Newspaper