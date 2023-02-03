New Naira: Give Me 7 Days To Resolve Crisis, Buhari Begs Nigerians





President Muhammadu Buhari Friday urged Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the cash crunch that has become a problem across the country as a result of the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to change high value Naira notes with new ones.

Buhari made the called while speaking to the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), who came to the Presidential Villa to seek solutions to the cash squeeze, which they said was threatening the good records of the administration in transforming the economy.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said the currency re-design will give a boost to the economy and provide long-term benefits while expressing doubts about the commitment of banks in particular to the success of the policy.

“Some banks are inefficient and only concerned about themselves,” said the President, adding that “even if a year is added, problems associated with selfishness and greed won’t go away.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper